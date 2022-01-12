A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $121.60M, closed the last trade at $6.12 per share which meant it gained $0.89 on the day or 17.02% during that session. The BPT stock price is -6.05% off its 52-week high price of $6.49 and 55.72% above the 52-week low of $2.71. The 3-month trading volume is 156.46K shares.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

Sporting 17.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the BPT stock price touched $6.12 or saw a rise of 1.29%. Year-to-date, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares have moved 55.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) have changed 58.96%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -96.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -96.08% from current levels.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 44.34% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.20% over the past 5 years.

BPT Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.09 at a share yield of 1.47%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.07% with a share float percentage of 3.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.47 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 0.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 85459.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.35 million and represent 0.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.46 million while later fund manager owns 3211.0 shares of worth $13165.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.