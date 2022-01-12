51job Inc. (JOBS) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.11B, closed the last trade at $45.83 per share which meant it gained $2.41 on the day or 5.55% during that session. The JOBS stock price is -72.38% off its 52-week high price of $79.00 and 5.76% above the 52-week low of $43.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 353.95K shares.

51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) trade information

Sporting 5.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the JOBS stock price touched $45.83 or saw a rise of 6.75%. Year-to-date, 51job Inc. shares have moved -6.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) have changed -8.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.99.

51job Inc. (JOBS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.42% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $147 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 102.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.02%.

JOBS Dividends

51job Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.61% with a share float percentage of 67.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 51job Inc. having a total of 269 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PSquared Asset Management AG with over 2.1 million shares worth more than $146.16 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, PSquared Asset Management AG held 3.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 1.94 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $135.07 million and represent 2.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.36% shares in the company for having 0.92 million shares of worth $54.65 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $42.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.