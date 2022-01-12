10.18% Gain Drives Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $302.83M, closed the last trade at $7.25 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 10.18% during that session. The CRDF stock price is -172.83% off its 52-week high price of $19.78 and 32.69% above the 52-week low of $4.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 798.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) trade information

Sporting 10.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the CRDF stock price touched $7.25 or saw a rise of 0.55%. Year-to-date, Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares have moved 20.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) have changed 29.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cardiff Oncology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.89%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.50% and -35.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $50k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $119k and $150k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -66.40% for the current quarter and -66.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 57.20% over the past 5 years.

CRDF Dividends

Cardiff Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.76% with a share float percentage of 59.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardiff Oncology Inc. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 3.53 million shares worth more than $23.53 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Janus Henderson Group PLC held 8.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caxton Corporation, with the holding of over 2.52 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.8 million and represent 6.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.22% shares in the company for having 1.67 million shares of worth $11.12 million while later fund manager owns 1.07 million shares of worth $7.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.70% of company’s outstanding stock.