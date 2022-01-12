-0.94% Fall Drives Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.48B, closed the last trade at $6.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.94% during that session. The HLGN stock price is -158.29% off its 52-week high price of $16.35 and 5.06% above the 52-week low of $6.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 385.88K shares.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Sporting -0.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 01/11/22 when the HLGN stock price touched $6.33 or saw a rise of 38.54%. Year-to-date, Heliogen Inc. shares have moved -59.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -38.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) have changed -36.45%.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.19% over the past 6 months.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.87% with a share float percentage of 11.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Heliogen Inc. having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Magnetar Financial LLC with over 1.78 million shares worth more than $17.62 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Magnetar Financial LLC held 6.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Corbin Capital Partners, LP, with the holding of over 1.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.89 million and represent 5.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.56% shares in the company for having 0.4 million shares of worth $4.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $2.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.