Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Future Potential?

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.92B, closed the last trade at $23.75 per share which meant it gained $1.23 on the day or 5.46% during that session. The PRVA stock price is -113.77% off its 52-week high price of $50.77 and 14.95% above the 52-week low of $20.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 635.30K shares.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

Sporting 5.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the PRVA stock price touched $23.75 or saw a rise of 13.76%. Year-to-date, Privia Health Group Inc. shares have moved -8.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) have changed 6.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $51.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -114.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.95% from current levels.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.22% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.20% for the industry.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $418.65 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $445.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 279.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.38%.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.48% with a share float percentage of 78.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Privia Health Group Inc. having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 30.51 million shares worth more than $718.92 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 28.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $97.23 million and represent 3.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 1.51 million shares of worth $35.58 million while later fund manager owns 1.32 million shares of worth $31.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.