Why Do You Need To Add Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) To Your Portfolio?

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) has seen 2.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.29B, closed the last trade at $32.04 per share which meant it lost -$1.7 on the day or -5.04% during that session. The PTLO stock price is -80.18% off its 52-week high price of $57.73 and 19.73% above the 52-week low of $25.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.91 million shares.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) trade information

Sporting -5.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the PTLO stock price touched $32.04 or saw a rise of 20.83%. Year-to-date, Portillo’s Inc. shares have moved -14.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) have changed -12.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.57.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $139.33 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $131.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

PTLO Dividends

Portillo’s Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.95% with a share float percentage of 67.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Portillo’s Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AB Discovery Growth Fund with over 0.64 million shares worth more than $24.21 million. As of Oct 30, 2021, AB Discovery Growth Fund held 1.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund, with the holding of over 0.4 million shares as of Oct 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.05 million and represent 1.11% of shares outstanding.