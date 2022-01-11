Why Buy Stock In Solo Brands Inc. (DTC)?

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.45B, closed the last trade at $14.83 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.27% during that session. The DTC stock price is -57.72% off its 52-week high price of $23.39 and 9.24% above the 52-week low of $13.46. The 3-month trading volume is 921.27K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) trade information

Sporting 0.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the DTC stock price touched $14.83 or saw a rise of 6.96%. Year-to-date, Solo Brands Inc. shares have moved -5.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) have changed -4.38%.

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $122.72 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $93.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 18.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.21%.

DTC Dividends

Solo Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.52% with a share float percentage of 82.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Solo Brands Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd with over 0.67 million shares worth more than $12.27 million. As of Oct 30, 2021, Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd held 1.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is American Century Small Cap Growth Fund, with the holding of over 0.23 million shares as of Oct 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.18 million and represent 0.36% of shares outstanding.