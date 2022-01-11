When Does Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Become A Good Investment?

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 4.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $216.10B, closed the recent trade at $55.55 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 0.35% during that session. The WFC stock price is -0.92% off its 52-week high price of $56.06 and 46.57% above the 52-week low of $29.68. The 3-month trading volume is 25.67 million shares.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Sporting 0.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the WFC stock price touched $55.55 or saw a rise of 0.91%. Year-to-date, Wells Fargo & Company shares have moved 15.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have changed 11.39%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $57.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -26.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.99% from the levels at last check today.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wells Fargo & Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,039.02%, compared to 40.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 70.30% and -22.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.40%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.69 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.55 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $17.93 billion and $18.06 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.30% for the current quarter and -2.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.90% over the past 5 years.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company is expected to release its next earnings report on January 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 1.45%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.62% with a share float percentage of 73.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wells Fargo & Company having a total of 2,360 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 332.44 million shares worth more than $15.43 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 294.9 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.69 billion and represent 7.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 116.04 million shares of worth $5.39 billion while later fund manager owns 87.7 million shares of worth $4.07 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.14% of company’s outstanding stock.