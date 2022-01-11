What Is So Great About CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD)?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.58B, closed the recent trade at $194.89 per share which meant it gained $2.39 on the day or 1.24% during that session. The CRWD stock price is -53.15% off its 52-week high price of $298.48 and 13.45% above the 52-week low of $168.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 23 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Sporting 1.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the CRWD stock price touched $194.89 or saw a rise of 0.88%. Year-to-date, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares have moved -5.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have changed -4.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $287.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.31% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $224.00 while the price target rests at a high of $340.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -74.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -14.94% from the levels at last check today.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 114.81%, compared to -1.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.80% and 70.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 63.80%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $410.86 million for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $440.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 55.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 74.56%.

CRWD Dividends

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.84% with a share float percentage of 73.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. having a total of 1,357 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.88 million shares worth more than $3.41 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.29 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.02 billion and represent 5.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 5.63 million shares of worth $1.38 billion while later fund manager owns 2.68 million shares of worth $658.82 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.