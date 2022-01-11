Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM): What Is Good About Stock?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 1.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.99B, closed the recent trade at $24.03 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 3.44% during that session. The TCOM stock price is -88.06% off its 52-week high price of $45.19 and 10.94% above the 52-week low of $21.40. The 3-month trading volume is 5.63 million shares.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Sporting 3.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the TCOM stock price touched $24.03 or saw a rise of 7.22%. Year-to-date, Trip.com Group Limited shares have moved -5.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have changed -10.96%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $204.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $134.88 while the price target rests at a high of $280.19. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1066.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -461.3% from the levels at last check today.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trip.com Group Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 169.57%, compared to 30.60% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.00% over the past 5 years.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.92% with a share float percentage of 70.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trip.com Group Limited having a total of 596 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Norges Bank Investment Management with over 54.3 million shares worth more than $1.83 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Norges Bank Investment Management held 8.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 42.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.3 billion and represent 6.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 18.32 million shares of worth $563.38 million while later fund manager owns 11.28 million shares of worth $346.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.77% of company’s outstanding stock.