Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Surprises Wall Street With 0.00% Stock Price Loss

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $570.89M, closed the recent trade at $2.02 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The TGB stock price is -32.18% off its 52-week high price of $2.67 and 47.03% above the 52-week low of $1.07. The 3-month trading volume is 1.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the TGB stock price touched $2.02 or saw a rise of 11.01%. Year-to-date, Taseko Mines Limited shares have moved -1.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) have changed -3.35%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.31% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.90 while the price target rests at a high of $3.44. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -70.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.94% from the levels at last check today.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Taseko Mines Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 312.50%, compared to 12.80% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $109.72 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.70% over the past 5 years.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.06% with a share float percentage of 23.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taseko Mines Limited having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Benefit Street Partners, LLC with over 11.4 million shares worth more than $21.55 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Benefit Street Partners, LLC held 4.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 7.29 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.79 million and represent 2.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 4.72 million shares of worth $9.96 million while later fund manager owns 2.0 million shares of worth $3.78 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.70% of company’s outstanding stock.