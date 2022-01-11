Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -1.75% Fall

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has seen 96.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.18B, closed the last trade at $0.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.75% during that session. The SNDL stock price is -571.19% off its 52-week high price of $3.96 and 15.25% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 85.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 114.19 million shares.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Sporting -1.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the SNDL stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 11.28%. Year-to-date, Sundial Growers Inc. shares have moved 1.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have changed -1.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 316.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.8.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sundial Growers Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.23%, compared to 16.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.39 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $147.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $11.48 million and $9.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 129.80% for the current quarter and 1,461.80% for the next.

SNDL Dividends

Sundial Growers Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.63% with a share float percentage of 4.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sundial Growers Inc. having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 21.84 million shares worth more than $14.81 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 1.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 15.38 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.43 million and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 15.33 million shares of worth $9.96 million while later fund manager owns 1.23 million shares of worth $0.83 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.