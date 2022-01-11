Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) has seen 48.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.07M, closed the recent trade at $1.63 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 54.50% during that session. The SBEV stock price is -448.47% off its 52-week high price of $8.94 and 39.26% above the 52-week low of $0.99. The 3-month trading volume is 177.09K shares.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) trade information

Sporting 54.50% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the SBEV stock price touched $1.63 or saw a rise of 14.21%. Year-to-date, Splash Beverage Group Inc. shares have moved -9.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) have changed -24.10%.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -71.41% over the past 6 months.

SBEV Dividends

Splash Beverage Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.41% with a share float percentage of 2.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Splash Beverage Group Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Parsons Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.29 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Parsons Capital Management, Inc. held 0.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.24 million and represent 0.36% of shares outstanding.