Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Nutriband Inc. (NTRB)

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) has a beta value of -1.05 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.80M, closed the last trade at $6.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -2.11% during that session. The NTRB stock price is -429.8% off its 52-week high price of $32.00 and 83.44% above the 52-week low of $1.00. The 3-month trading volume is 3.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) trade information

Sporting -2.11% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the NTRB stock price touched $6.04 or saw a rise of 42.2%. Year-to-date, Nutriband Inc. shares have moved -40.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -35.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) have changed 6.15%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -297.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -297.35% from current levels.

Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nutriband Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.53%, compared to 16.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $320k for the current quarter.

NTRB Dividends

Nutriband Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.04% with a share float percentage of 0.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nutriband Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.