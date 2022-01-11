Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) has seen 2.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.68B, closed the last trade at $4.05 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.50% during that session. The MPLN stock price is -139.26% off its 52-week high price of $9.69 and 14.07% above the 52-week low of $3.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Sporting 0.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the MPLN stock price touched $4.05 or saw a rise of 10.2%. Year-to-date, MultiPlan Corporation shares have moved -8.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) have changed -2.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -72.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -48.15% from current levels.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.81% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $292.21 million for the current quarter.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.82% with a share float percentage of 101.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MultiPlan Corporation having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd with over 215.51 million shares worth more than $1.21 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd held 33.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Public Investment Fund, with the holding of over 51.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $288.54 million and represent 8.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.36% shares in the company for having 15.09 million shares of worth $84.96 million while later fund manager owns 9.47 million shares of worth $53.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.