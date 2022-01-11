Shares In Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) 1.02% Up, YTD

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 3.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.82B, closed the last trade at $3.96 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 1.54% during that session. The CRON stock price is -299.75% off its 52-week high price of $15.83 and 5.56% above the 52-week low of $3.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Sporting 1.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the CRON stock price touched $3.96 or saw a rise of 5.49%. Year-to-date, Cronos Group Inc. shares have moved 1.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have changed -11.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.70 while the price target rests at a high of $5.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -38.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.69% from current levels.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cronos Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -138.10%, compared to 16.80% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.12 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.30% with a share float percentage of 30.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cronos Group Inc. having a total of 285 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 10.6 million shares worth more than $59.97 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 2.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Chescapmanager LLC, with the holding of over 8.33 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.13 million and represent 2.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 10.6 million shares of worth $59.97 million while later fund manager owns 2.42 million shares of worth $17.84 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.