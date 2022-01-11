Shares In Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) -15.57% Down, YTD

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) has seen 13.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $159.53M, closed the recent trade at $4.88 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 8.43% during that session. The BDTX stock price is -673.77% off its 52-week high price of $37.76 and 11.48% above the 52-week low of $4.32. The 3-month trading volume is 242.26K shares.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Sporting 8.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the BDTX stock price touched $4.88 or saw a rise of 9.46%. Year-to-date, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -15.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) have changed -25.12%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -83.90%, compared to 16.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -60.30% and -22.60% for the next quarter.

BDTX Dividends

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.16% with a share float percentage of 88.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bellevue Group AG with over 3.46 million shares worth more than $29.3 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Bellevue Group AG held 9.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 3.45 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.19 million and represent 9.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.42% shares in the company for having 0.88 million shares of worth $6.71 million while later fund manager owns 0.67 million shares of worth $5.68 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.85% of company’s outstanding stock.