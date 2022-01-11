Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) Shares Have Declined 0.00% Year To Date

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $314.31M, closed the last trade at $6.92 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 4.22% during that session. The RDUS stock price is -278.03% off its 52-week high price of $26.16 and 13.87% above the 52-week low of $5.96. The 3-month trading volume is 2.04 million shares.

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) trade information

Sporting 4.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the RDUS stock price touched $6.92 or saw a rise of 2.95%. Year-to-date, Radius Health Inc. shares have moved 0.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have changed -8.95%.

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Radius Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.74%, compared to 16.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.30% and 61.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.70%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.04 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $65.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $62.78 million and $60.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.40% for the current quarter and 9.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 18.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.60%.

RDUS Dividends

Radius Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 110.21% with a share float percentage of 111.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Radius Health Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bellevue Group AG with over 7.77 million shares worth more than $96.41 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Bellevue Group AG held 16.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 7.69 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.45 million and represent 16.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.71% shares in the company for having 2.23 million shares of worth $27.66 million while later fund manager owns 1.39 million shares of worth $17.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.94% of company’s outstanding stock.