Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Disappoints Wall Street With 0.45% Stock Price Gain

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 9.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $310.68B, closed the recent trade at $56.49 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 0.45% during that session. The PFE stock price is -9.24% off its 52-week high price of $61.71 and 40.95% above the 52-week low of $33.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 39.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 41.75 million shares.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Sporting 0.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the PFE stock price touched $56.49 or saw a rise of 1.64%. Year-to-date, Pfizer Inc. shares have moved -4.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have changed 7.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 66.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $58.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.99% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $46.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -32.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.57% from the levels at last check today.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pfizer Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.29%, compared to 5.20% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $219.22 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $242.09 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -33.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.50%.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.60 at a share yield of 2.84%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.67%.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.43% with a share float percentage of 67.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pfizer Inc. having a total of 3,491 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 459.94 million shares worth more than $19.78 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 410.83 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.67 billion and represent 7.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 158.44 million shares of worth $6.81 billion while later fund manager owns 117.74 million shares of worth $5.06 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.