Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has a beta value of 2.49 and has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.89B, closed the recent trade at $47.74 per share which meant it gained $0.78 on the day or 1.66% during that session. The PENN stock price is -197.44% off its 52-week high price of $142.00 and 9.17% above the 52-week low of $43.36. The 3-month trading volume is 5.44 million shares.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Sporting 1.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the PENN stock price touched $47.74 or saw a rise of 5.8%. Year-to-date, Penn National Gaming Inc. shares have moved -9.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have changed -7.96%.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Penn National Gaming Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 152.80%, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 671.40% and -14.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 63.00%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.5 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.47 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.03 billion and $1.14 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.10% for the current quarter and 29.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.33% over the past 5 years.

PENN Dividends

Penn National Gaming Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.57% with a share float percentage of 81.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Penn National Gaming Inc. having a total of 770 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 20.37 million shares worth more than $1.48 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 12.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 16.49 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.2 billion and represent 9.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Baron Growth Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.78% shares in the company for having 6.42 million shares of worth $459.32 million while later fund manager owns 5.86 million shares of worth $424.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.46% of company’s outstanding stock.