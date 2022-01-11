Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT): What Is Good About Stock?

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.69M, closed the last trade at $1.15 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 11.65% during that session. The OSMT stock price is -330.43% off its 52-week high price of $4.95 and 14.78% above the 52-week low of $0.98. The 3-month trading volume is 718.30K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) trade information

Sporting 11.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the OSMT stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 4.96%. Year-to-date, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares have moved 6.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) have changed 2.68%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -508.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -334.78% from current levels.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.16%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 68.20% and -66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -89.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $34.53 million and $23.88 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -89.60% for the current quarter and -71.90% for the next.

OSMT Dividends

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.32% with a share float percentage of 51.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 1.42 million shares worth more than $4.2 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 1.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.92 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.71 million and represent 1.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.59 million while later fund manager owns 81171.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.