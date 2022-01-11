OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT): What Are The Positives?

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $984.95M, closed the last trade at $2.43 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 6.11% during that session. The OCFT stock price is -926.75% off its 52-week high price of $24.95 and 16.87% above the 52-week low of $2.02. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

Sporting 6.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the OCFT stock price touched $2.43 or saw a rise of 3.19%. Year-to-date, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares have moved -1.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) have changed -6.54%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.70 while the price target rests at a high of $4.40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -81.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -11.11% from current levels.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.73%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and -7.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $203.96 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $158.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $163.79 million and $126.57 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.50% for the current quarter and 25.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 23.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.19%.

OCFT Dividends

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 31 and February 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.00% with a share float percentage of 18.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 14.32 million shares worth more than $58.73 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 3.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 9.77 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.04 million and represent 2.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 11.16 million shares of worth $35.39 million while later fund manager owns 7.92 million shares of worth $32.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.03% of company’s outstanding stock.