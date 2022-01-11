Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) has a beta value of 0.45 and has seen 2.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.80M, closed the last trade at $1.25 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 14.68% during that session. The ODT stock price is -2172.8% off its 52-week high price of $28.41 and 32.0% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 821.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) trade information

Sporting 14.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the ODT stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 16.65%. Year-to-date, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -7.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) have changed -28.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.72%, compared to 16.80% for the industry.

ODT Dividends

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.75% with a share float percentage of 66.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Odonate Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tang Capital Management, LLC with over 15.51 million shares worth more than $45.15 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Tang Capital Management, LLC held 40.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boxer Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 5.61 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.32 million and represent 14.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.17% shares in the company for having 0.45 million shares of worth $1.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.32 million shares of worth $0.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.