Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA): What Is Good About Stock?

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.39M, closed the last trade at $1.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.85% during that session. The KALA stock price is -840.57% off its 52-week high price of $9.97 and -0.94% below the 52-week low of $1.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) trade information

Sporting -1.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the KALA stock price touched $1.06 or saw a rise of 23.74%. Year-to-date, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -12.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) have changed -35.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.84.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.52%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.30% and 20.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 99.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.53 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.24 million and $4.22 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57.70% for the current quarter and 12.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 27.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.90%.

KALA Dividends

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.26% with a share float percentage of 51.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 164 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 10.87 million shares worth more than $28.49 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 16.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.66 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.6 million and represent 5.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 1.41 million shares of worth $3.69 million while later fund manager owns 1.13 million shares of worth $1.96 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.72% of company’s outstanding stock.