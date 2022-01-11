Investor Trust Slackened After BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) Shares Gained By $0.21

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.51M, closed the last trade at $4.66 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 4.72% during that session. The BTCS stock price is -595.28% off its 52-week high price of $32.40 and 37.55% above the 52-week low of $2.91. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 million shares.

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) trade information

Sporting 4.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the BTCS stock price touched $4.66 or saw a rise of 7.72%. Year-to-date, BTCS Inc. shares have moved 48.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) have changed -13.22%.

BTCS Inc. (BTCS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -12.08% over the past 6 months.

BTCS Dividends

BTCS Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.05 at a share yield of 1.07%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.93% with a share float percentage of 3.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BTCS Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust with over 77691.0 shares worth more than $0.42 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust held 1.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ground Swell Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 10335.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55705.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.