Investor Confidence Shakens After Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Share Prices Loss -$16.47

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $336.47M, closed the recent trade at $10.93 per share which meant it lost -$16.47 on the day or -60.11% during that session. The HUDI stock price is -226.62% off its 52-week high price of $35.70 and 74.11% above the 52-week low of $2.83. The 3-month trading volume is 764.03K shares.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

Sporting -60.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the HUDI stock price touched $10.93 or saw a rise of 63.57%. Year-to-date, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. shares have moved -14.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) have changed -0.90%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 484.85% over the past 6 months.

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 76.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.16% with a share float percentage of 0.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 14455.0 shares worth more than $65047.0. As of Sep 29, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 3865.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17392.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.