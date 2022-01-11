Investor Confidence Dwindles After Tencent Music Entertainment Group. (NYSE: TME) Shares Gain By About 0.4

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has seen 3.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.37B, closed the recent trade at $7.28 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 5.81% during that session. The TME stock price is -342.99% off its 52-week high price of $32.25 and 18.82% above the 52-week low of $5.91. The 3-month trading volume is 13.61 million shares.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Sporting 5.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the TME stock price touched $7.28 or saw a fall of -0.83%. Year-to-date, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares have moved 0.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have changed 3.46%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.40 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -147.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.82% from the levels at last check today.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.56%, compared to 19.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -41.70% and -41.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.10%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.23 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.32 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.17 billion and $1.3 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.40% for the current quarter and 1.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 3.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.77%.

TME Dividends

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.11% with a share float percentage of 58.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tencent Music Entertainment Group having a total of 451 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 50.82 million shares worth more than $368.41 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 6.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 28.14 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $204.02 million and represent 3.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 12.94 million shares of worth $93.84 million while later fund manager owns 7.76 million shares of worth $82.07 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.