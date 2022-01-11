How Will Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK) Perform In Months To Come?

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) has seen 3.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.72B, closed the last trade at $14.46 per share which meant it gained $2.78 on the day or 23.80% during that session. The OLK stock price is -191.84% off its 52-week high price of $42.20 and 26.42% above the 52-week low of $10.64. The 3-month trading volume is 296.90K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) trade information

Sporting 23.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the OLK stock price touched $14.46 or saw a rise of 26.26%. Year-to-date, Olink Holding AB (publ) shares have moved -20.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) have changed -27.26%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $44.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -204.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -72.89% from current levels.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.80% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.20% for the industry.

OLK Dividends

Olink Holding AB (publ) is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.18% with a share float percentage of 100.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Olink Holding AB (publ) having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 11.9 million shares worth more than $288.59 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 10.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 6.95 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $168.46 million and represent 5.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 1.85 million shares of worth $44.83 million while later fund manager owns 1.69 million shares of worth $41.05 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.