How Will New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Perform In The Next Few Months?

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 2.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01B, closed the recent trade at $1.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.94% during that session. The NGD stock price is -49.66% off its 52-week high price of $2.23 and 32.21% above the 52-week low of $1.01. The 3-month trading volume is 8.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New Gold Inc. (NGD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) trade information

Sporting -2.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the NGD stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 6.29%. Year-to-date, New Gold Inc. shares have moved 2.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) have changed 5.52%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.58% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $2.56. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -71.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.11% from the levels at last check today.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New Gold Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 366.67%, compared to 0.10% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $198.24 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $213.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 2.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.65%.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.79% with a share float percentage of 51.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Gold Inc. having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 70.3 million shares worth more than $74.52 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 16.58 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.58 million and represent 2.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.08% shares in the company for having 34.59 million shares of worth $36.66 million while later fund manager owns 30.55 million shares of worth $32.38 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.49% of company’s outstanding stock.