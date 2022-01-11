How Is The Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX: NES) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 4.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.33M, closed the recent trade at $2.79 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 20.26% during that session. The NES stock price is -63.44% off its 52-week high price of $4.56 and 53.41% above the 52-week low of $1.30. The 3-month trading volume is 2.53 million shares.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES) trade information

Sporting 20.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the NES stock price touched $2.79 or saw a rise of 14.42%. Year-to-date, Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. shares have moved -23.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES) have changed 64.54%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NES) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 11.00% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.40%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 20.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.39%.

NES Dividends

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (AMEX:NES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.51% with a share float percentage of 94.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ascribe Capital, LLC with over 7.02 million shares worth more than $13.88 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Ascribe Capital, LLC held 43.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gates Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 6.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.1 million and represent 41.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.40% shares in the company for having 64289.0 shares of worth $0.13 million while later fund manager owns 56792.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.