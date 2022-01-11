How Is BlackSky Technology Inc.(NYSE: BKSY) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $417.76M, closed the last trade at $3.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -8.93% during that session. The BKSY stock price is -389.36% off its 52-week high price of $17.47 and -6.16% below the 52-week low of $3.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 694.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

Sporting -8.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the BKSY stock price touched $3.57 or saw a rise of 28.74%. Year-to-date, BlackSky Technology Inc. shares have moved -20.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) have changed -57.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -460.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -460.22% from current levels.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -64.23% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.94 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $17 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.57% with a share float percentage of 52.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BlackSky Technology Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 5.0 million shares worth more than $51.75 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 4.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Senator Investment Group, LP, with the holding of over 4.14 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.84 million and represent 3.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Opportunities Tr-Formidable ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 54049.0 shares of worth $0.56 million while later fund manager owns 10809.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.