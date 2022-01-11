Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) has seen 2.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.16M, closed the last trade at $0.97 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.82% during that session. The HOTH stock price is -260.82% off its 52-week high price of $3.50 and 35.05% above the 52-week low of $0.63. The 3-month trading volume is 4.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Sporting 1.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the HOTH stock price touched $0.97 or saw a rise of 44.57%. Year-to-date, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 46.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) have changed 25.91%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -415.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -415.46% from current levels.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.79%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -250.00% and 54.20% for the next quarter.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.08% with a share float percentage of 15.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hoth Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.71 million shares worth more than $0.84 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.30% shares in the company for having 0.55 million shares of worth $0.66 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.