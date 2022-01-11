Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Shares Are Down -1.24% YTD

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) has seen 6.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.52B, closed the last trade at $24.68 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 1.52% during that session. The HTZ stock price is -86.39% off its 52-week high price of $46.00 and 42.67% above the 52-week low of $14.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.74.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) trade information

Sporting 1.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the HTZ stock price touched $24.68 or saw a rise of 2.26%. Year-to-date, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares have moved -1.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) have changed -4.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.63 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -37.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.62% from current levels.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 22.79% over the past 6 months, compared to 24.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.91 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.72 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.50% over the past 5 years.

HTZ Dividends

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.97% with a share float percentage of 42.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hertz Global Holdings Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TIAA-CREF Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Fund with over 0.37 million shares worth more than $11.55 million. As of Oct 30, 2021, TIAA-CREF Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Fund held 0.08% of shares outstanding.