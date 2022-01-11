Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has a beta value of 3.24 and has seen 3.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.15B, closed the recent trade at $3.38 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.42% during that session. The RIG stock price is -51.78% off its 52-week high price of $5.13 and 30.47% above the 52-week low of $2.35. The 3-month trading volume is 15.75 million shares.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Sporting 1.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the RIG stock price touched $3.38 or saw a rise of 0.88%. Year-to-date, Transocean Ltd. shares have moved 20.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have changed 8.82%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.49, which means that the shares’ value could drop -35.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -18.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 70.41% from the levels at last check today.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Transocean Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.74%, compared to 8.30% for the industry.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $657.02 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $643.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.10% over the past 5 years.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.13% with a share float percentage of 54.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Transocean Ltd. having a total of 366 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 51.46 million shares worth more than $195.04 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 47.95 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $181.72 million and represent 7.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.53% shares in the company for having 29.66 million shares of worth $104.71 million while later fund manager owns 15.7 million shares of worth $59.51 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.40% of company’s outstanding stock.