GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $232.59M, closed the last trade at $1.55 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 5.44% during that session. The GLDG stock price is -43.87% off its 52-week high price of $2.23 and 36.13% above the 52-week low of $0.99. The 3-month trading volume is 491.44K shares.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) trade information

Sporting 5.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the GLDG stock price touched $1.55 or saw a rise of 0.64%. Year-to-date, GoldMining Inc. shares have moved 29.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) have changed 32.48%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.34 while the price target rests at a high of $6.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -303.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -115.48% from current levels.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GoldMining Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 466.67%, compared to 0.00% for the industry.

GLDG Dividends

GoldMining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.48% with a share float percentage of 10.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GoldMining Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 8.5 million shares worth more than $9.94 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ruffer LLP, with the holding of over 2.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.93 million and represent 1.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.10% shares in the company for having 7.66 million shares of worth $10.34 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.