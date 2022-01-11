DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) has seen 2.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.72B, closed the last trade at $70.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.08% during that session. The DOCN stock price is -88.76% off its 52-week high price of $133.40 and 49.98% above the 52-week low of $35.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.46 million shares.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Sporting -0.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the DOCN stock price touched $70.67 or saw a rise of 6.72%. Year-to-date, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares have moved -12.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) have changed -19.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.72.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 30.24% over the past 6 months, compared to -1.40% for the industry.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $118.67 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $125.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.01% with a share float percentage of 106.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. having a total of 261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. with over 8.07 million shares worth more than $626.36 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. held 7.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Trust Advisors Lp, with the holding of over 4.28 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $331.94 million and represent 3.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.33% shares in the company for having 3.64 million shares of worth $354.95 million while later fund manager owns 2.37 million shares of worth $231.76 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.