Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01B, closed the last trade at $4.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -4.27% during that session. The BGRY stock price is -215.73% off its 52-week high price of $13.45 and 3.29% above the 52-week low of $4.12. The 3-month trading volume is 864.95K shares.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) trade information

Sporting -4.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the BGRY stock price touched $4.26 or saw a rise of 23.93%. Year-to-date, Berkshire Grey Inc. shares have moved -22.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) have changed -24.33%.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.27% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.40% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.01 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.39 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

BGRY Dividends

Berkshire Grey Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.26% with a share float percentage of 89.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Berkshire Grey Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Global Advisers Ltd with over 65.57 million shares worth more than $460.94 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, SB Global Advisers Ltd held 29.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, with the holding of over 56.57 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $397.67 million and represent 25.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 0.78 million shares of worth $5.49 million while later fund manager owns 0.42 million shares of worth $2.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.