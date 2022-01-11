Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $276.60M, closed the last trade at $1.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -8.78% during that session. The ALPP stock price is -451.74% off its 52-week high price of $9.49 and -5.23% below the 52-week low of $1.81. The 3-month trading volume is 2.02 million shares.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) trade information

Sporting -8.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the ALPP stock price touched $1.72 or saw a rise of 18.1%. Year-to-date, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. shares have moved -10.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) have changed -31.67%.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.38% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.60% over the past 5 years.

ALPP Dividends

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.79% with a share float percentage of 0.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company.