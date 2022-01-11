Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) investors to reap big returns again

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.76M, closed the recent trade at $1.91 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -0.06% during that session. The AESE stock price is -125.65% off its 52-week high price of $4.31 and 23.04% above the 52-week low of $1.47. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 million shares.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) trade information

Sporting -0.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the AESE stock price touched $1.91 or saw a rise of 0.52%. Year-to-date, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares have moved 11.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) have changed -4.50%.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -14.35% over the past 6 months, compared to 30.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $700k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $900k and $501k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.10% for the current quarter and 39.70% for the next.

AESE Dividends

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.88% with a share float percentage of 48.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.43 million shares worth more than $0.76 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 1.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.38 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.67 million and represent 0.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 0.3 million shares of worth $0.53 million while later fund manager owns 92963.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.