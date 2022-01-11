A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is TSR Inc. (TSRI)

TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 29.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.15M, closed the recent trade at $11.43 per share which meant it gained $2.77 on the day or 31.99% during that session. The TSRI stock price is -63.87% off its 52-week high price of $18.73 and 45.76% above the 52-week low of $6.20. The 3-month trading volume is 89.20K shares.

TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) trade information

Sporting 31.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the TSRI stock price touched $11.43 or saw a rise of 21.01%. Year-to-date, TSR Inc. shares have moved -4.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) have changed -0.23%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.80, which means that the shares’ value could drop -138.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.80 while the price target rests at a high of $4.80. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 58.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 58.01% from the levels at last check today.

TSR Inc. (TSRI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -19.07% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.50% over the past 5 years.

TSRI Dividends

TSR Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 17 and January 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.58% with a share float percentage of 28.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TSR Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 77750.0 shares worth more than $0.75 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 60361.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.58 million and represent 3.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.67% shares in the company for having 52346.0 shares of worth $0.55 million while later fund manager owns 23470.0 shares of worth $0.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.