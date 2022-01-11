3.27% Gain Drives Mogo Inc. (MOGO) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has a beta value of 2.90 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $255.31M, closed the recent trade at $2.84 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.27% during that session. The MOGO stock price is -332.75% off its 52-week high price of $12.29 and 6.34% above the 52-week low of $2.66. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mogo Inc. (MOGO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) trade information

Sporting 3.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/10/22 when the MOGO stock price touched $2.84 or saw a rise of 21.11%. Year-to-date, Mogo Inc. shares have moved -19.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have changed -30.38%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.02% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.63 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -357.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -203.87% from the levels at last check today.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mogo Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -80.77%, compared to 11.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.00% over the past 5 years.

MOGO Dividends

Mogo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.39% with a share float percentage of 17.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mogo Inc. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Toroso Investments, LLC with over 3.8 million shares worth more than $16.42 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Toroso Investments, LLC held 4.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with the holding of over 1.72 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.45 million and represent 2.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.30% shares in the company for having 4.83 million shares of worth $24.65 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $1.57 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.40% of company’s outstanding stock.