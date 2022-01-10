Xometry Inc. (XMTR) Has Risen 3.14%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.39B, closed the last trade at $55.56 per share which meant it gained $1.69 on the day or 3.14% during that session. The XMTR stock price is -75.61% off its 52-week high price of $97.57 and 27.32% above the 52-week low of $40.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 339.12K shares.

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) trade information

Sporting 3.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the XMTR stock price touched $55.56 or saw a rise of 1.54%. Year-to-date, Xometry Inc. shares have moved 8.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) have changed 22.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.18% over the past 6 months, compared to 25.60% for the industry.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62.27 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $75 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -28.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 53.30%.

XMTR Dividends

Xometry Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.40% with a share float percentage of 88.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xometry Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.33 million shares worth more than $365.19 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is StepStone Group LP, with the holding of over 2.77 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $159.66 million and represent 6.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.44% shares in the company for having 1.02 million shares of worth $58.75 million while later fund manager owns 0.7 million shares of worth $40.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.68% of company’s outstanding stock.