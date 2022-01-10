Why Should We Buy Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) Stock?

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.30M, closed the recent trade at $0.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.77% during that session. The ALNA stock price is -467.35% off its 52-week high price of $2.78 and 6.12% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.92 million shares.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) trade information

Sporting -3.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the ALNA stock price touched $0.49 or saw a rise of 36.53%. Year-to-date, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -14.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have changed -25.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.32% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2144.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -155.1% from the levels at last check today.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.75%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 23.80% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.80% over the past 5 years.

ALNA Dividends

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.73% with a share float percentage of 24.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 4.0 million shares worth more than $3.61 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 4.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Frazier Management LLC, with the holding of over 3.33 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.0 million and represent 4.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 2.3 million shares of worth $1.91 million while later fund manager owns 1.43 million shares of worth $1.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.74% of company’s outstanding stock.