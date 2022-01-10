Why Should Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) Be In Your Portfolio?

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 8.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $129.90M, closed the last trade at $0.70 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -0.24% during that session. The XELA stock price is -1017.14% off its 52-week high price of $7.82 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.70. The 3-month trading volume is 18.98 million shares.

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) trade information

Sporting -0.24% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the XELA stock price touched $0.70 or saw a rise of 22.01%. Year-to-date, Exela Technologies Inc. shares have moved -20.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) have changed -44.37%.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Exela Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 77.32%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.30% and 91.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $296.15 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $309.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $314.11 million and $300.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.70% for the current quarter and 3.10% for the next.

XELA Dividends

Exela Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.59% with a share float percentage of 18.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exela Technologies Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.47 million shares worth more than $10.61 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shay Capital LLC, with the holding of over 1.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.17 million and represent 0.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.92% shares in the company for having 3.55 million shares of worth $6.9 million while later fund manager owns 1.63 million shares of worth $3.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.88% of company’s outstanding stock.