Why Invest In Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Stock?

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 2.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $112.10M, closed the last trade at $1.00 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.54% during that session. The ARDX stock price is -823.0% off its 52-week high price of $9.23 and 18.0% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.51 million shares.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) trade information

Sporting 0.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the ARDX stock price touched $1.00 or saw a rise of 16.67%. Year-to-date, Ardelyx Inc. shares have moved -9.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have changed -28.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ardelyx Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -87.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.10%, compared to 16.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.30% and 23.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $700k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $580k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.81 million and $6.58 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -61.30% for the current quarter and -91.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 28.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

ARDX Dividends

Ardelyx Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.39% with a share float percentage of 47.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ardelyx Inc. having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 13.63 million shares worth more than $18.0 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 12.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.46 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.52 million and represent 5.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.94% shares in the company for having 2.18 million shares of worth $2.88 million while later fund manager owns 2.01 million shares of worth $2.43 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.78% of company’s outstanding stock.