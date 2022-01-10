Why Do You Need To Add Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) To Your Portfolio?

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 3.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.45B, closed the last trade at $11.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.09% during that session. The BTU stock price is -74.41% off its 52-week high price of $19.83 and 77.04% above the 52-week low of $2.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.97.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Sporting -0.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the BTU stock price touched $11.37 or saw a rise of 6.65%. Year-to-date, Peabody Energy Corporation shares have moved 12.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) have changed 13.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -111.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.05% from current levels.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 7.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.79%. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 173.50% and 229.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.08 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $798.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $737.2 million and $667.25 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.30% for the current quarter and 19.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.10% over the past 5 years.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.62% with a share float percentage of 70.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peabody Energy Corporation having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Elliott Investment Management L.P. with over 27.12 million shares worth more than $401.18 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Elliott Investment Management L.P. held 21.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 5.99 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.65 million and represent 4.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.43% shares in the company for having 4.37 million shares of worth $64.69 million while later fund manager owns 2.43 million shares of worth $35.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.91% of company’s outstanding stock.