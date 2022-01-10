Why Buy Stock In ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP)?

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $220.39M, closed the last trade at $1.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.40% during that session. The ZIOP stock price is -495.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.95 and 1.0% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) trade information

Sporting -2.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the ZIOP stock price touched $1.00 or saw a rise of 15.25%. Year-to-date, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares have moved -8.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have changed -27.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.18.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.26%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.30% and 20.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.80% over the past 5 years.

ZIOP Dividends

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.29% with a share float percentage of 62.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.94 million shares worth more than $30.82 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 7.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MSD Partners, L.P., with the holding of over 15.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.58 million and represent 7.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.27% shares in the company for having 7.06 million shares of worth $12.85 million while later fund manager owns 5.82 million shares of worth $10.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.