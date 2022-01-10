When Does Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Become A Good Investment?

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has seen 22.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.39B, closed the last trade at $15.89 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 1.99% during that session. The HOOD stock price is -434.93% off its 52-week high price of $85.00 and 6.86% above the 52-week low of $14.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Sporting 1.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the HOOD stock price touched $15.89 or saw a rise of 16.1%. Year-to-date, Robinhood Markets Inc. shares have moved -10.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) have changed -33.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $58.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -265.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.99% from current levels.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $354.17 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $431.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.32% with a share float percentage of 73.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Robinhood Markets Inc. having a total of 201 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 74.82 million shares worth more than $3.15 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 10.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Index Venture Associates VI Ltd, with the holding of over 72.34 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.04 billion and represent 9.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.20% shares in the company for having 8.79 million shares of worth $307.34 million while later fund manager owns 2.25 million shares of worth $78.63 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.