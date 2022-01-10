Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks DatChat Inc.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.89M, closed the recent trade at $2.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -9.52% during that session. The DATS stock price is -658.2% off its 52-week high price of $18.50 and -6.56% below the 52-week low of $2.60. The 3-month trading volume is 8.82 million shares.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

Sporting -9.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the DATS stock price touched $2.44 or saw a rise of 26.95%. Year-to-date, DatChat Inc. shares have moved -10.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) have changed -29.13%.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) estimates and forecasts

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.80% with a share float percentage of 6.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DatChat Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 56258.0 shares worth more than $0.77 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Verition Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 32027.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.44 million and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 15813.0 shares of worth $0.13 million while later fund manager owns 8272.0 shares of worth $0.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.