Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Lower

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) has seen 2.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29B, closed the last trade at $7.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.6 on the day or -7.22% during that session. The SLDP stock price is -92.61% off its 52-week high price of $14.85 and 1.17% above the 52-week low of $7.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.62 million shares.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Sporting -7.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/07/22 when the SLDP stock price touched $7.71 or saw a rise of 16.2%. Year-to-date, Solid Power Inc. shares have moved -11.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) have changed -40.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -68.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -68.61% from current levels.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.44% over the past 6 months.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.97% with a share float percentage of 30.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Solid Power Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with over 3.37 million shares worth more than $33.89 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. held 2.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Magnetar Financial LLC, with the holding of over 3.03 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.41 million and represent 1.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 76000.0 shares of worth $0.76 million while later fund manager owns 40000.0 shares of worth $0.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.